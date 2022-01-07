The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce earnings per share of $2.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. J. M. Smucker reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $143.01. 12,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,117. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $142.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

