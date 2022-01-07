The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in December

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 295.0 days.

NNWWF stock remained flat at $$26.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. North West has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $29.77.

Get North West alerts:

NNWWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.