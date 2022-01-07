The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for 2.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,265.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 950.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,552 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 905.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,764 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Shares of TTD opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.72, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

