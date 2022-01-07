The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEGRY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

WEGRY stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

