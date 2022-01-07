TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Short Interest Down 57.6% in December

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MVEN remained flat at $$0.65 on Friday. 19,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,279. TheMaven has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TheMaven in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

