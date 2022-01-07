Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,606 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,217.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,364,707.26.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,759.96.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $1,312,665.48.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,717.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.86.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,020.71.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,230,622.14.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,278,813.06.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $1,258,525.60.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $1,125,366.84.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.