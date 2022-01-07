Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

About Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

