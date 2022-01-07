Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given New $7.40 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.80 to $7.40 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TLRY. CIBC lowered their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tilray has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $1,263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

