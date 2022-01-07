Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,144,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,395,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 237.88% and a negative net margin of 880.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

