Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIOA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth about $967,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Tio Tech A in the third quarter worth $1,542,000.

Tio Tech A stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Tio Tech A has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

