Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Update

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ TSIB opened at $9.78 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSIB. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

