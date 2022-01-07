Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Up 5.8%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.67. 2,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 440,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Titan International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $686.18 million, a PE ratio of 137.50 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.