Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,905. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.40.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

