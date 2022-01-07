TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.99

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.99 and last traded at $76.99, with a volume of 113065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after buying an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after buying an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.