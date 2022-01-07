Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Down 3%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). Approximately 26,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 38,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.68. The company has a market cap of £14.40 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.92 and a current ratio of 14.92.

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

