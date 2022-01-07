Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Shares Up 1.9%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87. 122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTUUF)

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

