Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of TOPCF opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.32. Topcon has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

