Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Toromont Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.83.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$112.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 29.54. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$84.97 and a 12 month high of C$115.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$111.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$108.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total transaction of C$566,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$234,427.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock worth $767,660 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

