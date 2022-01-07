Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$126.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$120.83.

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$112.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.01. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$84.97 and a twelve month high of C$115.23.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. Insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $767,660 in the last 90 days.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

