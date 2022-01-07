Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 23,160 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $41,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

