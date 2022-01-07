Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,679 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Sysco worth $32,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

