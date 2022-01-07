Toronto Dominion Bank Has $29.17 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $29,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $335.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.42 and a 200-day moving average of $317.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.19.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.