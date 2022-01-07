Toronto Dominion Bank Has $44.31 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $44,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIO stock opened at $683.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $748.52 and a 200-day moving average of $740.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

