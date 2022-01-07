Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,442 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $34,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO opened at $231.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $139.11 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.48.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

