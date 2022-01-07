Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,658 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,658 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $75,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $572.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.47, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $656.19 and its 200-day moving average is $626.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

