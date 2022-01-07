Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Up 53.0% in December

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NTG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.95. 32,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,334. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

In other Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 106.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

