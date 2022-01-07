Totally (LON:TLY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.33

Totally plc (LON:TLY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.33 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.44). Totally shares last traded at GBX 33.25 ($0.45), with a volume of 410,632 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Totally in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Totally in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

