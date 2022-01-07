Tower Limited (ASX:TWR) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

Tower Limited (ASX:TWR) declared a final dividend on Thursday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Tower Company Profile
