TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $33.37 on Friday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TowneBank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TowneBank by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in TowneBank by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

