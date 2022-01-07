TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered TPI Composites from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 16.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

