Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.48.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $231.31 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.31 and a 200-day moving average of $205.80.
In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
