Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.48.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $231.31 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.31 and a 200-day moving average of $205.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

