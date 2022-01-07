Traders Buy High Volume of Frontier Communications Parent Call Options (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,710 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,061% compared to the typical volume of 492 call options.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,382,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,160,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

