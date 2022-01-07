Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,527. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Transcat has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $84,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Transcat by 26.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after acquiring an additional 163,386 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 43.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Transcat by 60.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

