Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 509 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB opened at $102.14 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

