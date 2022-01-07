Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after acquiring an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 9,049.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 539,506 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,337,070.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,647 shares of company stock worth $94,273,434 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.