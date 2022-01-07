Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 629 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ryder System by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ryder System by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.78.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

