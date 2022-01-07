Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 669 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH opened at $104.48 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.