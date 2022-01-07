Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $153.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

