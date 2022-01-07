Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PK opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

