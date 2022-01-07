Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th.

TCN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,643. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

