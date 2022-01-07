Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of TLLYF opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Trilogy International Partners has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.
About Trilogy International Partners
Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.