Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Reaches One Day Volume of $14,361.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $432,779.22 and $14,361.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

