Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Separately, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

