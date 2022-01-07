Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRRSF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

