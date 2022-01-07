Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Five9 comprises 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after buying an additional 147,507 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 31.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after buying an additional 207,100 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.59.

FIVN opened at $133.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $1,949,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,960 shares of company stock worth $7,876,547 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

