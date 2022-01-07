Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,599 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.37.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

