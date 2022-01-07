Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $19,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $106.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.61.

