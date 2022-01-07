Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $19,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,325,000 after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,625,000 after acquiring an additional 455,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,022,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $103.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average of $100.61.

