Truist Financial Corp Has $16.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,143 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.