Truist Financial Corp Has $19.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $19,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,713,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period.

PRF stock opened at $173.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.45. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.96 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31.

